Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 638.62 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

