Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,897,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

