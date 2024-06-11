Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Target Price at $41.40

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

