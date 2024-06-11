JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.44. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

