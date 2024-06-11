Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.19%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.