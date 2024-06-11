Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $63.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

