Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on RZLT. Maxim Group began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 38,509 shares of company stock worth $75,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

