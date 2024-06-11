BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.14 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $629.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The business had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,648,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 94.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 706,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 343,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Articles

