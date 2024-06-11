Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $24.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

