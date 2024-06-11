VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. VTEX has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.37.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

