Analysts Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $17.57

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 8,070,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,915,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,008,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.74. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

