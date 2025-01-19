Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.91. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 23,128 shares.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$138.85 million, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.

