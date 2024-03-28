Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Declares Dividend of $0.79

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 872,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,178. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07.

