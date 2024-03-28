KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,665,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 806,634 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALV. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $500.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.90.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,110,336 shares in the company, valued at $50,146,099.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,110,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,146,099.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $224,045.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,517.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 407,008 shares of company stock worth $5,309,358 and sold 115,878 shares worth $1,590,471. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

