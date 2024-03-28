Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben Sells 30,692 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $927,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,429,936.98.

VERX traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $154.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $11,858,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

