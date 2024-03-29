Advocate Group LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 8,336,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

