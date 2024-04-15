The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 137,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of Real Good Food stock remained flat at $0.36 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 538,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,742. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGF

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.