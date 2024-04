Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Trading Up 8.5%

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 80,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Company Profile

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

