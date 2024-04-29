Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$101.08 and last traded at C$99.03. 2,143,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,580,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.72. The stock has a market cap of C$119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 707.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total value of C$89,119.22. Insiders sold 9,972 shares of company stock worth $753,531 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

