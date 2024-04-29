Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €41.10 ($44.19) and last traded at €40.60 ($43.66). Approximately 2,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.50 ($43.55).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.31. The company has a market cap of $410.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

