Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 13.8% in April

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 7,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.10.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Stock Average Calculator
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.