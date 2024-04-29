Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 13.8% in April

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 7,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.10.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.