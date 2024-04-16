Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading Down 1.5%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 1,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.55% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.