BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in BrightView by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 223,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in BrightView by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 521,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. BrightView has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

