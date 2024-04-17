ASD Price Hits $0.0513 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and $2.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011339 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,081.59 or 0.99916192 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010871 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003702 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05182777 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,499,521.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

