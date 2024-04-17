Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.81

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €99.81 ($106.18) and traded as high as €112.60 ($119.79). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €109.50 ($116.49), with a volume of 1,275,147 shares traded.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €106.76 and a 200-day moving average of €99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

