Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.90. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 506,516 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMRX

Chimerix Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%. Analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Chimerix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.