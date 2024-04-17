G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2.97 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00054458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001046 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

