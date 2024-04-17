Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Stornoway Diamond shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15,947,740 shares changing hands.

Stornoway Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$18.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

