Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 654,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,698. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

