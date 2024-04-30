Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.33. 2,715,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,459. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

