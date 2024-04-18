Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 55,136 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Oracle Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.00. 6,639,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,366. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
