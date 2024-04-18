Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.68

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 76137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $849.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

