Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
CYVF stock remained flat at $59.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $57.57 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
