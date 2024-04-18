Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

CYVF stock remained flat at $59.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $57.57 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.