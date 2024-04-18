DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $17,663,373.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DASH traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,528. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

