Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 3,247,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

