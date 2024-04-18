Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.16. 5,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics

Intellinetics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.43% of Intellinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Featured Stories

