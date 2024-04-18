MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.79 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $325.81 million and $17.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $57.86 or 0.00093746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,024.98 or 1.00500551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,631,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,551,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 57.65633783 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $21,428,726.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

