Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $585,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $412.00. 552,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.70 and a 200-day moving average of $415.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.