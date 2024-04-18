Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 744,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.