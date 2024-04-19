American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $31,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. 219,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

