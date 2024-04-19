Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. 143,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.