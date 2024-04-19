Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PPA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. 143,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
