Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. 2,457,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,355. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

