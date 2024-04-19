Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,065 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,627. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

