Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FSK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,662. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

