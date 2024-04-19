RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 340,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,120. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a Dividend King?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.