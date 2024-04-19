RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 340,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,120. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

