Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 41,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.05.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.