Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMC opened at $202.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $171.47 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

