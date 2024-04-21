Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,374,000 after buying an additional 1,684,700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 576,861 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,946,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $926.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

