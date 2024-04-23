WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 94,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 184,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 866.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 802,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 719,159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 520,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 494,660 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 15,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,566,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth $1,685,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

