GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Down 6.1%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 95,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

GRC International Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.57.

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

